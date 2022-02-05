Neuberger Berman Group LLC Grows Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,000,971 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,603 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned approximately 0.45% of Fiserv worth $324,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FISV. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Fiserv during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 229.4% in the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 359 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in Fiserv by 200.8% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 373 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.20% of the company’s stock.

FISV traded down $1.40 on Friday, reaching $104.88. The stock had a trading volume of 4,075,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,093,759. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $104.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.23. The company has a market cap of $69.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.80. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.06 and a 12-month high of $127.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

FISV has been the topic of several research reports. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Fiserv from $148.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Fiserv from $132.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fiserv currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.41.

In other Fiserv news, Director Alison Davis sold 1,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.17, for a total transaction of $193,728.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Harry Disimone bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $97.21 per share, for a total transaction of $97,210.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 21,491 shares of company stock valued at $2,064,444 and sold 169,965 shares valued at $17,396,853. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

