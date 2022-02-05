Neuberger Berman Group LLC Grows Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 76.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,691,042 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,598,612 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Procter & Gamble worth $510,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PG. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter valued at about $91,000. 62.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Procter & Gamble stock traded down $2.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $161.53. 8,959,710 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,519,241. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $390.89 billion, a PE ratio of 28.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.46. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $121.54 and a 12-month high of $165.35.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $20.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.34 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.99% and a net margin of 18.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be issued a $0.8698 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 61.48%.

PG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.00.

In related news, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 49,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.13, for a total value of $7,949,670.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 281,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.58, for a total value of $45,166,497.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 689,945 shares of company stock worth $109,109,542. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

