Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $363.88 Million Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,743,492 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 459,878 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned about 0.16% of Cisco Systems worth $363,876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Cisco Systems by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 15,036,931 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $818,680,000 after acquiring an additional 60,803 shares during the last quarter. Dohj LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 45,861 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,567,000 after acquiring an additional 2,724 shares during the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Cisco Systems by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 72,375 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,939,000 after acquiring an additional 8,140 shares during the last quarter. Engine NO. 1 LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems by 68.6% during the 3rd quarter. Engine NO. 1 LLC now owns 22,711 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 9,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 103.5% in the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 27,532 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after buying an additional 14,003 shares during the last quarter. 71.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 162,959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total transaction of $9,036,076.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 12,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.80, for a total transaction of $697,165.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 176,149 shares of company stock valued at $9,760,545. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Citigroup raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Cisco Systems from $70.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.06.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $55.15. 19,673,652 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,568,674. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.15 and a 12 month high of $64.29. The firm has a market cap of $232.60 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.02. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.59% and a net margin of 22.44%. The company had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 55.02%.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

