Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $367.04 Million Stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC trimmed its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 9.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 439,419 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 45,469 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 0.29% of BlackRock worth $367,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in BlackRock by 2.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,120,581 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,487,726,000 after purchasing an additional 217,116 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in BlackRock by 5.9% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,905,820 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,542,497,000 after purchasing an additional 161,443 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in BlackRock by 1.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,323,967 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,033,403,000 after purchasing an additional 23,377 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in BlackRock by 3.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,234,197 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,867,889,000 after purchasing an additional 79,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in BlackRock by 10.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,897,866 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,660,576,000 after purchasing an additional 184,725 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

In other BlackRock news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $964.45, for a total transaction of $390,602.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 16,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $920.92, for a total transaction of $15,070,855.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on BLK shares. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $956.00 price objective on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,141.00 to $1,123.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of BlackRock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $756.00 to $795.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,030.00 to $1,035.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $987.21.

Shares of BlackRock stock traded up $4.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $809.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 667,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 821,727. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 3.04. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $670.28 and a 52 week high of $973.16. The stock has a market cap of $123.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $878.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $895.53.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The asset manager reported $10.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.16 by $0.26. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.46% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The company had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $10.18 earnings per share. BlackRock’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 42.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a $4.88 dividend. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.13. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 43.23%.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

