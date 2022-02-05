Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $379.63 Million Holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,543,349 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,567 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned about 0.80% of Enterprise Products Partners worth $379,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Tsfg LLC increased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 131.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EPD. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.71.

Shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $24.00. 5,517,575 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,828,009. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $52.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 1.27. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $20.42 and a 12-month high of $25.69.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $11.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.67 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 61.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. Analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a $0.465 dividend. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.49%.

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director Carin Marcy Barth bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.60 per share, for a total transaction of $108,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John R. Rutherford purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.72 per share, for a total transaction of $237,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 25,000 shares of company stock worth $573,800. 37.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Featured Story: What does an outperform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.