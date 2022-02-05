Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $417.33 Million Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 730,303 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,915 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Adobe worth $417,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ADBE. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 57.6% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 36,371 shares of the software company’s stock worth $20,941,000 after buying an additional 13,300 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 5.8% in the third quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 5,624 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,238,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Scharf Investments LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 20.7% in the third quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 3,559 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 6.7% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 115,221 shares of the software company’s stock worth $66,333,000 after purchasing an additional 7,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parker Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 1.8% during the third quarter. Parker Investment Management LLC now owns 1,141 shares of the software company’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 81.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Adobe stock traded up $2.71 during trading on Friday, hitting $513.54. 2,583,406 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,940,648. The firm has a market cap of $242.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $420.78 and a 52-week high of $699.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $564.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $610.96.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.20. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 30.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ADBE shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $760.00 to $680.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Adobe from $720.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $700.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Adobe from $715.00 to $660.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $670.79.

In other news, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.25, for a total value of $2,688,425.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 10,004 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.63, for a total value of $5,078,330.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,612 shares of company stock valued at $11,652,117 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

