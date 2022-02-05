Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $444.24 Million Stake in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,816,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 62,229 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned approximately 0.96% of IHS Markit worth $444,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in IHS Markit by 3.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,013,117 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,150,270,000 after purchasing an additional 812,865 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in IHS Markit by 0.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,344,384 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,165,398,000 after purchasing an additional 26,107 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in IHS Markit by 8.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,072,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $822,610,000 after purchasing an additional 564,545 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in IHS Markit by 25.4% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,752,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $437,633,000 after purchasing an additional 761,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in IHS Markit by 55.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,665,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $300,291,000 after purchasing an additional 954,481 shares in the last quarter. 88.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:INFO traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $116.76. 1,590,893 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,592,541. IHS Markit Ltd. has a one year low of $88.44 and a one year high of $135.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.60 billion, a PE ratio of 38.92 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The business services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. IHS Markit had a net margin of 25.91% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

In related news, CAO Michael M. Easton sold 5,632 shares of IHS Markit stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.08, for a total transaction of $665,026.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

INFO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $142.00 to $118.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $149.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IHS Markit has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.80.

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

