Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $606.39 Million Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC cut its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,524,642 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 234,321 shares during the period. McDonald’s comprises about 0.5% of Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned approximately 0.34% of McDonald’s worth $606,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 50.0% during the third quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the third quarter worth $30,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the third quarter worth $34,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the third quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s stock traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $260.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,989,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,082,618. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $202.73 and a 1-year high of $271.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $260.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $249.10. The company has a market cap of $194.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.90, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.60.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.11). McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 119.62% and a net margin of 32.49%. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.98%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MCD. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Friday, January 28th. Piper Sandler raised shares of McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $232.00 to $282.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Argus raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.37.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

