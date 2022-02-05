Neuberger Berman Group LLC Increases Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 13.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,116,672 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 701,793 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned about 0.79% of Activision Blizzard worth $472,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Activision Blizzard by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 143,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,682,000 after acquiring an additional 16,661 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 34,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,304,000 after buying an additional 2,506 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 66.4% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 121,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,625,000 after buying an additional 48,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 2nd quarter valued at about $975,000. 84.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ATVI traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $79.25. 13,257,310 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,696,885. The company has a quick ratio of 5.56, a current ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $67.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.99. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.40 and a twelve month high of $104.53. The company has a market capitalization of $61.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.45, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.58.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.06). Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 29.18%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. This is a positive change from Activision Blizzard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.91%.

ATVI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Activision Blizzard from $77.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Activision Blizzard from $65.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Benchmark lifted their price target on Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.54.

Activision Blizzard Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

