Neuberger Berman Group LLC Lowers Holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC cut its holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 7.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 923,408 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 79,098 shares during the period. ASML accounts for 0.6% of Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 0.23% of ASML worth $685,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in ASML by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,022,686 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,289,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480,431 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ASML by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,101,127 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,055,791,000 after acquiring an additional 47,764 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of ASML by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,451,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,002,996,000 after acquiring an additional 5,042 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of ASML by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,449,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,001,070,000 after acquiring an additional 11,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of ASML by 92.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,273,804 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $949,124,000 after acquiring an additional 613,279 shares in the last quarter. 18.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ASML shares. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on ASML in a report on Monday, December 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $902.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, October 21st. AlphaValue lowered ASML to a “reduce” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ASML from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $892.00.

ASML stock traded up $6.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $652.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 863,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,432,923. The company has a 50 day moving average of $746.82 and a 200-day moving average of $784.60. The stock has a market cap of $267.51 billion, a PE ratio of 38.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.48. ASML Holding has a one year low of $501.11 and a one year high of $895.93.

ASML Profile

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

