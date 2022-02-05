Neuberger Berman Group LLC Lowers Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC cut its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,035,323 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 13,894 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 0.23% of Costco Wholesale worth $462,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of COST. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 81,937 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,420,000 after acquiring an additional 9,487 shares during the last quarter. 55I LLC increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 48.0% in the 2nd quarter. 55I LLC now owns 1,433 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 113.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,947 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,145,000 after acquiring an additional 4,230 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 2,045 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 43,646.5% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 223,107 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 222,597 shares during the last quarter. 66.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter bought 925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $540.13 per share, for a total transaction of $499,620.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 3,318 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.45, for a total value of $1,633,949.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,536 shares of company stock worth $7,883,601. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Costco Wholesale stock traded down $2.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $519.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,386,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,830,314. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $530.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $488.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $307.00 and a 52-week high of $571.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.69, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.69.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.39. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.77% and a net margin of 2.54%. The company had revenue of $49.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.17%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on COST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Sunday, December 12th. Cowen boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $520.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $555.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $542.75.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: United States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

