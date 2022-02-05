Neuberger Berman Group LLC Lowers Stock Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,515,838 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 23,150 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned about 0.21% of Danaher worth $454,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Engine NO. 1 LLC lifted its position in Danaher by 68.7% during the third quarter. Engine NO. 1 LLC now owns 3,423 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after buying an additional 1,394 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 2.0% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,164 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,008,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 1.4% during the third quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,166 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 0.8% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,255,764 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,600,024,000 after acquiring an additional 42,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the third quarter valued at $774,000. 82.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Danaher stock traded down $2.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $287.63. 1,479,230 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,622,004. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $304.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $308.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.76. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $211.22 and a one year high of $333.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.15. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.87% and a net margin of 21.84%. The firm had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 9.74%.

In other news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 12,300 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.33, for a total transaction of $4,001,559.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 37,513 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.00, for a total value of $12,266,751.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 88,869 shares of company stock worth $27,808,950. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Danaher in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 31st. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Danaher from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Danaher from $355.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Danaher from $344.00 to $302.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $333.40.

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

