Neuberger Berman Group LLC Purchases 53,155 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,311,520 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 53,155 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 0.21% of Accenture worth $416,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO raised its position in Accenture by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 6,948 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,223,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Parkwood LLC purchased a new position in Accenture in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,446,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Accenture by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 44,504 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $14,247,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC raised its position in Accenture by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 64,972 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $20,786,000 after buying an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Accenture by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 40,182 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $12,855,000 after purchasing an additional 3,589 shares during the last quarter. 73.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACN traded up $1.95 during trading on Friday, reaching $347.50. The company had a trading volume of 2,142,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,056,016. The stock has a market cap of $219.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.16, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $372.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $350.68. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $244.44 and a 52 week high of $417.37.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $14.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.22 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.42% and a net margin of 11.54%. The business’s revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 10.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 13th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 12th. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 40.37%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $384.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $391.00 to $443.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $391.87.

In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.42, for a total transaction of $2,208,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 416 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.62, for a total value of $147,105.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,400 shares of company stock worth $9,970,991. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

