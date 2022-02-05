Neuberger Berman Group LLC Raises Position in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,142,231 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 342,165 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 5.96% of SPS Commerce worth $343,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in SPS Commerce by 47.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 216 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in SPS Commerce by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 29,318 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,927,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in SPS Commerce by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,769 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,576,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in SPS Commerce by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,328 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,827,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC boosted its holdings in SPS Commerce by 207.8% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 157 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. 99.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPSC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Northland Securities downgraded shares of SPS Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $140.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.88.

Shares of SPS Commerce stock traded up $3.00 on Friday, hitting $121.66. 135,729 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 203,364. The company has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.11 and a beta of 0.72. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $91.05 and a 12-month high of $174.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.15.

In related news, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 3,963 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.20, for a total transaction of $456,537.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.13, for a total value of $135,117.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,379 shares of company stock worth $10,248,367 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About SPS Commerce

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management services. The firm serves retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors and logistics firms to orchestrate the management of item data, order fulfillment, inventory control and sales analytics across all channels. Its SPS Commerce cloud services platform offers Trading Partner Community, Fulfillment, Assortment, Analytics, Sourcing, and Other Trading Partner Solutions.

