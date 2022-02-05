Neuberger Berman Group LLC Raises Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,886,152 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,262,657 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned approximately 0.66% of TJX Companies worth $518,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 181.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 544 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 97.4% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 754 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TJX stock traded down $0.63 on Friday, hitting $69.18. The stock had a trading volume of 4,991,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,420,759. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.15 and a twelve month high of $77.35. The firm has a market cap of $82.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.59, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $72.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.14.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. TJX Companies had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 50.46%. The company had revenue of $12.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.49%.

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total value of $2,967,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TJX shares. Citigroup upgraded TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on TJX Companies from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of TJX Companies to a “top pick” rating and increased their target price for the company from $81.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.11.

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

