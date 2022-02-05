Neuberger Berman Group LLC Raises Stock Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,252,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,678 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned about 0.58% of Intercontinental Exchange worth $372,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ICE. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,520,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,767,395,000 after buying an additional 135,218 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,867,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,951,748,000 after buying an additional 146,602 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,213,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,054,997,000 after buying an additional 155,402 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.9% during the third quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,436,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $739,051,000 after buying an additional 121,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 9.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,214,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $737,633,000 after buying an additional 520,355 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $158.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $172.00 to $167.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $131.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.56.

Shares of ICE stock traded up $1.87 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $129.76. The stock had a trading volume of 4,300,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,820,781. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.11 billion, a PE ratio of 23.99, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.83. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.04 and a twelve month high of $139.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $131.32 and its 200 day moving average is $126.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.02. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 33.69%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This is a boost from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is 24.40%.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, COO Mark Wassersug sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.08, for a total value of $270,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.08, for a total value of $175,604.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,872 shares of company stock valued at $9,283,558 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

