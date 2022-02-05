Neuberger Berman Group LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,147,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,051 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned about 5.25% of Nexstar Media Group worth $322,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,770,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,067,000 after acquiring an additional 233,337 shares during the period. PYA Waltman Capital LLC raised its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 41,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,340,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 80.6% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 5,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after acquiring an additional 2,675 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 22,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,403,000 after acquiring an additional 7,291 shares during the period. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. 93.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Nexstar Media Group news, CEO Perry A. Sook sold 23,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.13, for a total value of $3,930,003.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Thomas Carter sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.45, for a total transaction of $837,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 520,652 shares of company stock valued at $88,713,879. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NXST traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $169.27. The company had a trading volume of 348,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 454,160. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $121.18 and a 52-week high of $174.86. The company has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a PE ratio of 8.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $155.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.20.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $4.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.82 by $0.23. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 19.56% and a return on equity of 36.00%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 17.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This is a positive change from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.46%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NXST shares. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $173.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Nexstar Media Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $184.60.

About Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group, Inc is a television broadcasting and digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services. The firm offers services free over-the-air programming which includes programs produced by networks with which the stations are affiliated, programs that the stations produce, and first-run and rerun syndicated programs that the stations acquire.

