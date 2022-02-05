Neuberger Berman Group LLC Sells 22,650 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC reduced its position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,736,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 22,650 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 1.08% of Verisk Analytics worth $347,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 821,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $164,460,000 after purchasing an additional 73,222 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam boosted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 595.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ossiam now owns 50,718 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,157,000 after purchasing an additional 43,427 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 266,162 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,304,000 after purchasing an additional 16,566 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 16,742 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

In related news, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.09, for a total value of $109,201.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Mark V. Anquillare sold 20,479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.37, for a total transaction of $4,717,747.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 223,908 shares of company stock valued at $50,256,617. Insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSK traded up $0.81 during trading on Friday, hitting $197.75. 1,067,750 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,136,294. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $31.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $213.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $207.52. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $159.79 and a 52-week high of $231.57.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $759.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.44 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 23.78% and a return on equity of 30.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Verisk Analytics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $232.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.25.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

Read More: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK).

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.