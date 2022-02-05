Neuberger Berman Group LLC Sells 268,163 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 25.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 791,255 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 268,163 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 1.72% of Monolithic Power Systems worth $383,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 262,892 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $127,418,000 after purchasing an additional 23,895 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $823,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,767 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis boosted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 138.8% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 4,964 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,406,000 after acquiring an additional 2,885 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $440.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $525.00 in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. KeyCorp raised shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $520.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $525.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $534.70.

NASDAQ:MPWR traded up $6.96 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $400.12. 289,660 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 471,232. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $301.51 and a 1 year high of $580.00. The company has a market cap of $18.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $468.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $483.80.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.93%.

In other news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 7,813 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.27, for a total transaction of $4,283,633.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,460 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.27, for a total transaction of $800,474.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,041 shares of company stock worth $17,884,422 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc is a semiconductor company, which engages in designing, developing, and marketing analog solutions for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. Its products include power modules, class-d audio, ultrasound mux, automotive, LED lighting and illumination, precision analog, and motor drivers.

Further Reading: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.