Neuberger Berman Group LLC Sells 36,872 Shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,208,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 36,872 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned about 6.16% of Exponent worth $359,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EXPO. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exponent by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exponent by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 3,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Exponent by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exponent by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,677 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cim LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exponent by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 3,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

EXPO stock traded down $8.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $84.33. The company had a trading volume of 501,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,897. Exponent, Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.89 and a twelve month high of $127.61. The company has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.69 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.26.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. Exponent had a net margin of 22.51% and a return on equity of 26.81%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This is a positive change from Exponent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.45%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Exponent from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Exponent from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th.

In other news, VP Maureen T. F. Reitman sold 2,842 shares of Exponent stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $341,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Harri Kytomaa sold 500 shares of Exponent stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.83, for a total transaction of $62,415.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Exponent Company Profile

Exponent, Inc is an engineering and scientific consulting company, which engages in the provision of engineering, scientific, environmental, and health consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Engineering and Other Scientific and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment include technical consulting in different practices primarily in engineering.

