Neuberger Berman Group LLC Trims Position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,032,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,123 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned approximately 0.56% of Moody’s worth $365,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MCO. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 31,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,294,000 after purchasing an additional 3,456 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Moody’s by 50.1% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 614 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Moody’s by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Moody’s by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Moody’s by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 35,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,935,000 after acquiring an additional 2,223 shares during the period. 90.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MCO stock traded up $6.52 on Friday, hitting $346.88. 1,080,360 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 851,069. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $373.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $377.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.48 billion, a PE ratio of 31.08, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.20. Moody’s Co. has a twelve month low of $272.60 and a twelve month high of $407.94.

In related news, insider Michael L. West sold 180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $399.92, for a total value of $71,985.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Mark Kaye sold 316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.28, for a total transaction of $125,856.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,390 shares of company stock worth $527,996. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MCO shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $428.00 to $431.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $402.00 to $417.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $436.00 to $439.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $428.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $416.27.

About Moody’s

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

