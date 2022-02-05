Neutrino Dollar Market Cap Achieves $26.57 Million (USDN)

Neutrino Dollar (CURRENCY:USDN) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 5th. One Neutrino Dollar coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Neutrino Dollar has a total market cap of $26.57 million and approximately $1.23 million worth of Neutrino Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Neutrino Dollar has traded flat against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

TON Crystal (TON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000435 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000496 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.20 or 0.00086943 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000115 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000617 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded down 34.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar Coin Profile

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) is a coin. It was first traded on November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino Dollar’s total supply is 26,412,090 coins. Neutrino Dollar’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Neutrino Dollar is beta.neutrino.at . Neutrino Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@neutrinoteam

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutrino USD (USDN) is an algorithmic crypto-collateralized stablecoin pegged to the US dollar. All operations involving USDN, such as issuance, collateralization, staking and reward payouts, are fully transparent and governed by a smart contract. “

