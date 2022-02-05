Neutrino USD Price Tops $0.98 on Major Exchanges (USDN)

Neutrino USD (CURRENCY:USDN) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 5th. One Neutrino USD coin can currently be purchased for about $0.98 or 0.00002368 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Neutrino USD has a total market capitalization of $457.11 million and $9.28 million worth of Neutrino USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Neutrino USD has traded 0% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002412 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001610 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.30 or 0.00051339 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,005.05 or 0.07244487 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.40 or 0.00056405 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41,389.46 or 0.99780520 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.19 or 0.00053506 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00006589 BTC.

About Neutrino USD

Neutrino USD launched on November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino USD’s total supply is 465,300,114 coins and its circulating supply is 465,299,519 coins. The official message board for Neutrino USD is medium.com/@neutrinoteam . The official website for Neutrino USD is beta.neutrino.at . Neutrino USD’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutrino USD (USDN) is an algorithmic crypto-collateralized stablecoin pegged to the US dollar. All operations involving USDN, such as issuance, collateralization, staking and reward payouts, are fully transparent and governed by a smart contract. “

Neutrino USD Coin Trading

