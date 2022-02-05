New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE) Shares Acquired by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE) by 298.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,074 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,500 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in New Fortress Energy were worth $1,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NFE. CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new stake in New Fortress Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in New Fortress Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in New Fortress Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in New Fortress Energy by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in New Fortress Energy by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. 36.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get New Fortress Energy alerts:

NFE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of New Fortress Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of New Fortress Energy from $69.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of New Fortress Energy from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of New Fortress Energy in a report on Friday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.60.

Shares of NFE stock opened at $22.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.00 and a beta of 1.60. New Fortress Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.17 and a 1-year high of $57.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.37.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $304.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $366.45 million. New Fortress Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.68% and a negative net margin of 6.54%. The company’s revenue was up 122.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Analysts expect that New Fortress Energy Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

New Fortress Energy Company Profile

New Fortress Energy Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management of integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure. It funds, builds, and operates natural gas infrastructure and logistics to deliver energy solutions. The company was founded by Wesley Robert Edens on February 25, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Story: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for New Fortress Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Fortress Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.