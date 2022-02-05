New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) Shares Bought by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) by 44.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 270,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,527 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.06% of New Residential Investment worth $2,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Residential Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at $121,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 74,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $815,000 after acquiring an additional 18,946 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 18,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 3,768 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Residential Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, Sovarnum Capital L.P. raised its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sovarnum Capital L.P. now owns 200,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,200,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.11% of the company’s stock.

In other New Residential Investment news, Director Robert Mcginnis purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.18 per share, with a total value of $100,720.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NRZ stock opened at $10.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. New Residential Investment Corp. has a 1-year low of $8.98 and a 1-year high of $11.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.78.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. New Residential Investment had a net margin of 39.50% and a return on equity of 13.53%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that New Residential Investment Corp. will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.99%.

NRZ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of New Residential Investment in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of New Residential Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of New Residential Investment from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of New Residential Investment from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of New Residential Investment from $12.50 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, New Residential Investment currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.50.

New Residential Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on investing and actively managing, investments related to residential real estate. It operates through the following segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, Consumer Loans and Corporate.

