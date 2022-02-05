Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) Shares Bought by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 946,740 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 74,826 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of Newell Brands worth $20,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in Newell Brands by 4.8% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 26,163,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,255,000 after buying an additional 1,201,349 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Newell Brands by 5.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,047,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,579,000 after purchasing an additional 995,211 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Newell Brands by 1,902.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,825,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,393,000 after purchasing an additional 8,384,644 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Newell Brands by 1.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,429,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,724,000 after purchasing an additional 96,945 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Newell Brands by 14.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,192,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,586,000 after purchasing an additional 889,602 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NWL opened at $21.33 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 0.96. Newell Brands Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.36 and a twelve month high of $30.10.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.25%.

NWL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Newell Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Newell Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.88.

Newell Brands Profile

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment includes commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions, closet and garage organization, hygiene systems and material handling solutions, connected home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms.

