Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Shares Purchased by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,711,404 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,672 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.21% of Newmont worth $92,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gs Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Newmont during the third quarter worth about $345,000. KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Newmont by 15.8% during the third quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,852 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA increased its stake in Newmont by 24.4% during the third quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 20,186 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 3,961 shares during the last quarter. Miramar Capital LLC increased its stake in Newmont by 9.6% during the third quarter. Miramar Capital LLC now owns 164,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,931,000 after acquiring an additional 14,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Newmont by 10.4% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 43,077 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,339,000 after acquiring an additional 4,074 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.23, for a total value of $386,610.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.23, for a total value of $27,615.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,000 shares of company stock worth $1,764,465 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NEM opened at $60.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.02. Newmont Co. has a 52 week low of $52.60 and a 52 week high of $75.31. The company has a market cap of $48.59 billion, a PE ratio of 24.08 and a beta of 0.28.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NEM. Raymond James lowered their target price on Newmont from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Barclays lowered their target price on Newmont from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Newmont from C$92.00 to C$98.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. TD Securities lowered their target price on Newmont from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Newmont from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Newmont has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.75.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

