NewYorkCoin Price Up 4.5% Over Last 7 Days (NYC)

NewYorkCoin (CURRENCY:NYC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 5th. NewYorkCoin has a total market cap of $3.11 million and $58.00 worth of NewYorkCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, NewYorkCoin has traded up 4.5% against the dollar. One NewYorkCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $122.56 or 0.00295151 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00012133 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001925 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 19.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0943 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001151 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000622 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002720 BTC.

About NewYorkCoin

NewYorkCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 6th, 2014. NewYorkCoin’s total supply is 143,761,098,438 coins. NewYorkCoin’s official website is nycoin.community . NewYorkCoin’s official Twitter account is @NYCCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for NewYorkCoin is /r/nycoincommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “NewYorkCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the popular Scrypt algorithm. The NYC is themed after the North American city, New York. NewYorkCoin (NYC) is a faster, free version of Litecoin since 2014. Open source, decentralized, P2P worldwide cryptocurrency. Retail acceptance. The low difficulty, sustainable, energy-efficient mining. Additional website: https://newyorkcoin.net/ Whitepaper: https://nycoin.net/whitepaper_newyorkcoin.pdf “

NewYorkCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NewYorkCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NewYorkCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NewYorkCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

