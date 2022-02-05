NEXT Price Tops $0.0973 on Exchanges (NEXT)

NEXT (CURRENCY:NEXT) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 5th. NEXT has a total market capitalization of $606,247.90 and $1,513.00 worth of NEXT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NEXT coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0973 or 0.00000234 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, NEXT has traded up 18.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get NEXT alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $122.91 or 0.00296030 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00011490 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 23.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000253 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001902 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001216 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000027 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003297 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000632 BTC.

NEXT Coin Profile

NEXT (NEXT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. NEXT’s total supply is 16,788,346 coins and its circulating supply is 6,228,754 coins. The official website for NEXT is www.coinbit.co.kr . NEXT’s official Twitter account is @NetcoinNET and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Netcoin (NET) is a proposed Scrypt type cryptocurrency with a hybrid proof-of-work and proof-of-stake system that affords eventual control of the monetary supply to users. Mining features a Super block every hour equal to 8 times the regular blocks. Netcoin v1.2.0 features the Kimoto Gravity Well difficulty adjustment algorithm. “

NEXT Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEXT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NEXT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NEXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NEXT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.