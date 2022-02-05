NFJ Investment Group LLC Acquires 16,654 Shares of American States Water (NYSE:AWR)

NFJ Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of American States Water (NYSE:AWR) by 83.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,586 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,654 shares during the period. NFJ Investment Group LLC owned approximately 0.10% of American States Water worth $3,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AWR. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American States Water during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of American States Water during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of American States Water by 56.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 732 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of American States Water by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 967 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of American States Water by 82.5% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,263 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director James L. Anderson sold 7,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.76, for a total transaction of $686,424.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Anne M. Holloway sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total transaction of $47,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,250 shares of company stock valued at $767,179. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AWR opened at $88.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 34.95 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. American States Water has a 1-year low of $70.07 and a 1-year high of $103.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $96.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.35.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. American States Water’s payout ratio is presently 57.48%.

AWR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of American States Water from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Barclays lowered shares of American States Water from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $87.00 to $96.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th.

