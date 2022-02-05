NFJ Investment Group LLC Acquires 4,895 Shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

NFJ Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,959 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,895 shares during the period. NFJ Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Medpace were worth $3,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MEDP. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Medpace during the first quarter valued at $99,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Medpace by 6,709.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 37,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,196,000 after buying an additional 36,700 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in Medpace by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 1,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Medpace by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 46,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,153,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Medpace by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 118,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,965,000 after purchasing an additional 5,148 shares in the last quarter. 97.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MEDP opened at $171.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of 35.49 and a beta of 1.39. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $142.73 and a 52-week high of $231.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $196.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $194.91.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th.

In related news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 39,171 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.11, for a total value of $8,856,954.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 309 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.20, for a total value of $64,951.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 317,077 shares of company stock valued at $68,866,245 over the last 90 days. 22.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Medpace Company Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

