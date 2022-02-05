NFJ Investment Group LLC Acquires New Holdings in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 67,266 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,376,000. NFJ Investment Group LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Allison Transmission at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ALSN. Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in Allison Transmission by 75.0% in the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Allison Transmission in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Allison Transmission by 99.5% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,093 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Allison Transmission by 49.7% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,497 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Allison Transmission in the first quarter worth about $106,000. 98.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Allison Transmission alerts:

Shares of ALSN opened at $38.58 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.55 and a 1-year high of $46.40. The stock has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 11.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.02.

In other news, Director Thomas W. Rabaut purchased 5,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.59 per share, for a total transaction of $200,330.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Eric C. Scroggins sold 3,475 shares of Allison Transmission stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $121,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Allison Transmission from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley cut Allison Transmission from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Allison Transmission from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.78.

Allison Transmission Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of vehicle propulsion solutions for commercial and defense vehicles. The company also manufactures medium- and heavy-duty fully automatic transmissions and electrified propulsion systems. Its products are used in a variety of applications, including on-highway trucks, buses, motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment, and defense vehicles.

Recommended Story: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN).

Receive News & Ratings for Allison Transmission Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allison Transmission and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.