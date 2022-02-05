NFJ Investment Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

NFJ Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) by 34.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 11,176 shares during the period. NFJ Investment Group LLC owned about 0.06% of Terreno Realty worth $2,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 5.1% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 0.4% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 37,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,423,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Terreno Realty by 3.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in Terreno Realty by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 8,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Terreno Realty by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. 93.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TRNO opened at $72.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.94 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.30. Terreno Realty Co. has a twelve month low of $53.97 and a twelve month high of $86.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.14). Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 4.11% and a net margin of 32.60%. The business had revenue of $57.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.92 million. On average, analysts predict that Terreno Realty Co. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TRNO shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Terreno Realty from $65.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Terreno Realty from $70.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Robert W. Baird cut Terreno Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Terreno Realty from $71.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.29.

Terreno Realty Profile

Terreno Realty Corp. operates as a real estate company, which acquires, owns, and manages industrial properties. It invests in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution, flex, research and development, and trans-shipment. The company was founded by Michael A. Coke and W.

