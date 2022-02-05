NFJ Investment Group LLC Buys 5,230 Shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

NFJ Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) by 43.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,202 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,230 shares during the period. NFJ Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Fox Factory were worth $2,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NBW Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Fox Factory by 9.8% in the third quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 35,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,182,000 after acquiring an additional 3,186 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Fox Factory by 103,372.2% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 18,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,899,000 after buying an additional 18,607 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Fox Factory by 2.5% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in Fox Factory in the third quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Fox Factory by 727.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,822,000 after buying an additional 23,252 shares during the period.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fox Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

NASDAQ FOXF opened at $125.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $156.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.00. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $117.59 and a 1 year high of $190.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.79.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $347.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.73 million. Fox Factory had a net margin of 12.95% and a return on equity of 23.50%. The company’s revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Fox Factory

Fox Factory Holding Corp. engages in designing, engineering, manufacturing and marketing performance ride dynamics products. The firm offers bicycles, side-by-sides and on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all – terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications and motorcycles.

