NFJ Investment Group LLC Decreases Position in PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI)

NFJ Investment Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) by 10.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,300 shares during the quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC owned approximately 0.08% of PennyMac Financial Services worth $2,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 11.1% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 6,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 18.4% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 34.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 13.2% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.64% of the company’s stock.

PFSI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on PennyMac Financial Services from $103.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PennyMac Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PennyMac Financial Services has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.75.

In other news, Director Farhad Nanji bought 151,852 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $64.98 per share, with a total value of $9,867,342.96. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO David Spector sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.28, for a total value of $934,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders purchased 412,554 shares of company stock valued at $26,628,876 and sold 45,000 shares valued at $3,015,300. Corporate insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

PFSI stock opened at $59.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.11 and a 1 year high of $71.52. The firm has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.38.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.39 by ($0.60). PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 36.50% and a return on equity of 36.99%. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.97 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 20.36 EPS for the current year.

PennyMac Financial Services Profile

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the production and servicing of U.S. residential mortgage loans. It operates through the following segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment includes mortgage loan origination, acquisition, and sale activities.

