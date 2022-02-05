NFJ Investment Group LLC Has $2.37 Million Stake in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)

NFJ Investment Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,499 shares during the quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Helen of Troy were worth $2,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 144.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 34,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,726,000 after buying an additional 20,291 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $224,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $311,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,920,000. Finally, MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income grew its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 38,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,724,000 after buying an additional 8,410 shares during the period.

NASDAQ HELE opened at $203.60 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $232.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $231.79. Helen of Troy Limited has a 12-month low of $199.86 and a 12-month high of $256.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.18, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.85.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.54. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 9.58% and a return on equity of 19.61%. The business had revenue of $624.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $554.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.76 EPS. Helen of Troy’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Helen of Troy Limited will post 10.4 EPS for the current year.

HELE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Helen of Troy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Helen of Troy from $266.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

In other Helen of Troy news, CEO Julien Mininberg sold 6,644 shares of Helen of Troy stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.93, for a total transaction of $1,633,958.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Helen of Troy

Helen of Troy Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of personal care and household products. It operates through the following segments: Housewares, Healthcare and Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food preparation tools, containers, electronics, baby care, and cleaning products.

