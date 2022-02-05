NFJ Investment Group LLC Has $2.75 Million Position in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

NFJ Investment Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) by 44.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 37,445 shares during the quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $2,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 167.9% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Sonoco Products by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Sonoco Products in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Sonoco Products during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Sonoco Products by 43.1% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

SON opened at $56.39 on Friday. Sonoco Products has a 12 month low of $54.82 and a 12 month high of $69.83. The company has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of -34.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.96 and a 200 day moving average of $60.70.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Sonoco Products in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sonoco Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 27th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Sonoco Products from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Seaport Research Partners raised Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.00.

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging; Paper and Industrial Converted Products; Protective Solutions; and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers; fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes; and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.

