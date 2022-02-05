NFJ Investment Group LLC Has $2.85 Million Stock Holdings in Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC)

NFJ Investment Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC) by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,737 shares during the period. NFJ Investment Group LLC owned about 0.24% of Premier Financial worth $2,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in Premier Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Premier Financial by 14.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Premier Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Premier Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Finally, Wiser Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in Premier Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Samuel S. Strausbaugh sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.63, for a total transaction of $97,890.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PFC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Premier Financial from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Premier Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Premier Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ PFC opened at $30.67 on Friday. Premier Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $25.80 and a twelve month high of $35.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.49.

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.08). Premier Financial had a net margin of 38.96% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The company had revenue of $75.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.53 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Premier Financial Corp. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from Premier Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Premier Financial’s payout ratio is 33.04%.

Premier Financial Company Profile

Premier Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking business. It focuses on traditional banking and property and casualty, life and, group health insurance products. It offers family real estate, multi-family residential and non-residential, consumer, commercial, construction, and home equity and improvement loans.

