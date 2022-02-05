NFJ Investment Group LLC Has $2.89 Million Holdings in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

NFJ Investment Group LLC reduced its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,989 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,086 shares during the quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Simpson Manufacturing worth $2,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SSD. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Simpson Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 75.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 355 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 352 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 146.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 372 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. 88.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Simpson Manufacturing alerts:

SSD has been the subject of several recent research reports. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $120.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $135.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

Shares of NYSE SSD opened at $108.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 20.96 and a beta of 1.22. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.86 and a 1-year high of $141.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $126.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.42.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is 19.23%.

In other news, insider Roger Dankel sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.21, for a total value of $175,815.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian J. Magstadt sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.71, for a total transaction of $255,420.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,900 shares of company stock valued at $2,907,237. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

About Simpson Manufacturing

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and markets building and construction solutions. It offers wood construction products, which include connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, and lateral systems primarily used to strengthen, support, and connect wood applications in residential and commercial construction, as well as do-it-yourself (DIY) projects, concrete construction products such as anchor, repair, and protection, and strengthening products for concrete, brick, and masonry applications in industrial, infrastructure, residential commercial, and DIY projects.

Recommended Story: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Simpson Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simpson Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.