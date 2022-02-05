NFJ Investment Group LLC Has $3.43 Million Stock Position in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT)

NFJ Investment Group LLC decreased its position in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,702 shares during the period. NFJ Investment Group LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Essent Group worth $3,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,654,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $688,934,000 after buying an additional 824,430 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,237,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $460,192,000 after buying an additional 152,495 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Essent Group by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,554,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $429,479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388,297 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Essent Group by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,473,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $152,879,000 after purchasing an additional 443,871 shares during the period. Finally, Senvest Management LLC boosted its stake in Essent Group by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 3,039,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,774,000 after purchasing an additional 242,294 shares during the period. 92.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Essent Group alerts:

ESNT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Essent Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Essent Group from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Essent Group from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Essent Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.33.

Shares of NYSE:ESNT opened at $45.63 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.91. Essent Group Ltd. has a one year low of $39.62 and a one year high of $54.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 8.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.30.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.49. Essent Group had a net margin of 61.29% and a return on equity of 15.57%. The firm had revenue of $283.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Essent Group Ltd. will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert Glanville bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $42.57 per share, with a total value of $42,570.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William Spiegel sold 3,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.57, for a total transaction of $146,461.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,502 shares of company stock worth $510,993. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Essent Group

Essent Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers mortgage insurance, reinsurance, and risk management products. The company was founded by Mark A. Casale on July 1, 2008 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Recommended Story: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Essent Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essent Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.