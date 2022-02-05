NFJ Investment Group LLC Has $3.80 Million Stock Holdings in Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD)

NFJ Investment Group LLC trimmed its stake in Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) by 10.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 137,873 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,446 shares during the quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC owned about 0.08% of Nomad Foods worth $3,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nomad Foods during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nomad Foods during the third quarter valued at about $82,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 32.1% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group grew its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 7.8% during the third quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 9,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cipher Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Nomad Foods during the second quarter valued at about $315,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

NOMD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Nomad Foods from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Nomad Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $36.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Nomad Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Nomad Foods in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.13.

Shares of NOMD stock opened at $26.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.71 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.99. Nomad Foods Limited has a 52 week low of $23.18 and a 52 week high of $31.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.25.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $599.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.27 million. Nomad Foods had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Nomad Foods Limited will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Nomad Foods Company Profile

Nomad Foods Ltd. operates as a holding company, which manufactures and sells frozen foods for human consumption. It offers its products under the brands LUTOSA, la Cocinera, Birds Eye, Iglo, and Findus. The company was founded by Noam Gottesman and Sir Martin E. Franklin in April 2014 and is headquartered in Middlesex, the United Kingdom.

