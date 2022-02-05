NFJ Investment Group LLC Has $3.85 Million Stock Position in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR)

NFJ Investment Group LLC reduced its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 207,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 23,141 shares during the quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Arbor Realty Trust worth $3,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Arbor Realty Trust by 247.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 130.0% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust during the third quarter worth $785,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 36.7% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 19.8% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Arbor Realty Trust alerts:

In other Arbor Realty Trust news, Director William C. Green acquired 2,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.13 per share, with a total value of $44,418.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Arbor Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arbor Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th.

Arbor Realty Trust stock opened at $17.06 on Friday. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.82 and a 1-year high of $20.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 1.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.38. The company has a current ratio of 33.04, a quick ratio of 33.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36.

Arbor Realty Trust Company Profile

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc operates as real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of loan origination and servicing for multifamily, seniors housing, healthcare, and diverse commercial real estate assets. It operates through the Structured Business and Agency Business segments. The Structured Business segment offers structured loan origination and investment services.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Arbor Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arbor Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.