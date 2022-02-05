NFJ Investment Group LLC Has $4.18 Million Stock Holdings in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB)

NFJ Investment Group LLC lowered its position in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,887 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,152 shares during the period. NFJ Investment Group LLC owned about 0.17% of Independent Bank worth $4,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 7.7% in the third quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 34,346 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Independent Bank in the second quarter valued at about $8,906,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 29.9% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 13,925 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 3,209 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 3.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 265,503 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,046,000 after purchasing an additional 8,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Independent Bank during the second quarter worth about $642,000. Institutional investors own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Independent Bank alerts:

NASDAQ INDB opened at $84.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 23.23 and a beta of 0.91. Independent Bank Corp. has a 52-week low of $68.14 and a 52-week high of $99.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.82.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.53. Independent Bank had a net margin of 23.22% and a return on equity of 9.12%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Independent Bank Corp. will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.60%.

In other news, General Counsel Edward H. Seksay sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total value of $737,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert D. Cozzone sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.95, for a total transaction of $85,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

INDB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Independent Bank from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, October 25th.

Independent Bank Company Profile

Independent Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company. The company provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services and is engaged in sale of retail investments and insurance products in Massachusetts. It offers deposit products, including demand deposits, interest checking, money market accounts, savings accounts and time certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.