NFJ Investment Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

NFJ Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,004 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 932 shares during the quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $3,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Tetra Tech by 355.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Tetra Tech in the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Tetra Tech by 59.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Tetra Tech in the 3rd quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, Natixis Investment Managers International raised its position in Tetra Tech by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 1,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Tetra Tech alerts:

In other Tetra Tech news, CEO Dan L. Batrack sold 9,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total transaction of $1,658,405.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Brendan M. O’rourke sold 3,633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $690,270.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 105,696 shares of company stock worth $19,588,695. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TTEK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Tetra Tech from $176.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Tetra Tech from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ TTEK opened at $147.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.01 and a fifty-two week high of $192.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a PE ratio of 34.67 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.27.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.16. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 7.24%. The company had revenue of $679.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is 18.78%.

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech, Inc engages in the provision of consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Government Services Group (GSG), Commercial and International Services Group (CIG), and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The GSG segment offers consulting and engineering services primarily to United States government clients such as federal, state and local, and development agencies worldwide.

Read More: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTEK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK).

Receive News & Ratings for Tetra Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tetra Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.