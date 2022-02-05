NFJ Investment Group LLC Invests $2.07 Million in America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT)

NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 17,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,071,000. NFJ Investment Group LLC owned 0.27% of America’s Car-Mart as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in America’s Car-Mart by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Platform Technology Partners increased its position in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 10.8% in the third quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 1,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of America’s Car-Mart in the third quarter worth approximately $215,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 82,900.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of America’s Car-Mart in the second quarter worth approximately $236,000. 73.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get America's Car-Mart alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of America’s Car-Mart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

America’s Car-Mart stock opened at $93.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.09. The company has a market cap of $606.31 million, a P/E ratio of 5.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.42. America’s Car-Mart, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.70 and a fifty-two week high of $177.45.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.13. America’s Car-Mart had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 27.31%. The firm had revenue of $288.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that America’s Car-Mart, Inc. will post 12.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

America’s Car-Mart Company Profile

America’s Car-Mart, Inc engages in the sale of older model used vehicles and the provision of financing for its customers in the United States. It operates dealerships in the South-Central United States. The company was founded by Bill Fleeman in 1981 and is headquartered in Rogers, AR.

See Also: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for America's Car-Mart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for America's Car-Mart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.