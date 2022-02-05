NFJ Investment Group LLC Lowers Stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

NFJ Investment Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 83.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 123,707 shares during the period. NFJ Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $3,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MMC. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 12.8% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 94,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,229,000 after acquiring an additional 10,693 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 28.8% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.3% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 29,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,126,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 6.6% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 112,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,864,000 after buying an additional 7,013 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 15.8% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 79,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,215,000 after buying an additional 10,889 shares during the period. 88.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Daniel S. Glaser sold 237,110 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.63, for a total transaction of $39,746,749.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 58,295 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.69, for a total value of $9,775,488.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 304,597 shares of company stock worth $51,058,405 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

MMC has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $154.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $161.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $179.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.86.

Shares of NYSE MMC opened at $153.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $164.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.35. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $111.77 and a 52-week high of $175.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.00, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.02. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 30.91% and a net margin of 15.86%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 27th will be given a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 26th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 34.91%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

