NFJ Investment Group LLC Lowers Stock Position in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE)

NFJ Investment Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,290 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,609 shares during the period. NFJ Investment Group LLC owned 0.12% of ESCO Technologies worth $2,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ESE. FMR LLC grew its position in ESCO Technologies by 176,918.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 364,659 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $24,443,000 after buying an additional 364,453 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in ESCO Technologies by 48.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 691 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in ESCO Technologies by 23.2% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 23,927 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,245,000 after acquiring an additional 4,508 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in ESCO Technologies by 4.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 314,602 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $29,512,000 after acquiring an additional 14,256 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,812 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

ESCO Technologies stock opened at $77.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 31.02 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $85.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.36. ESCO Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.19 and a 52 week high of $115.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $205.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.18 million. ESCO Technologies had a return on equity of 6.98% and a net margin of 9.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that ESCO Technologies Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 3rd. ESCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.85%.

ESE has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet raised ESCO Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ESCO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

ESCO Technologies Company Profile

ESCO Technologies, Inc is a producer of engineered products and systems, which engages in the provision of utility, industrial, aerospace, and commercial applications. It operates through the Aerospace & Defense (A&D), RF Shielding and Test, and Utility Solutions Group (USG) segments. The A&D segment design and manufacture specialty filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; unique filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines; products and systems to reduce vibration and/or acoustic signatures and otherwise reduce or obscure a vessel’s signature, and other communications, sealing, surface control and hydrodynamic related applications to U.S.

