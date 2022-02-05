NFJ Investment Group LLC Makes New Investment in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 52,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,956,000. NFJ Investment Group LLC owned 0.05% of Encompass Health at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EHC. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Encompass Health by 100.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Encompass Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Encompass Health by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Encompass Health by 265.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Encompass Health by 53.9% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EHC opened at $60.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 14.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $63.52 and a 200 day moving average of $63.12. Encompass Health Co. has a 52-week low of $56.31 and a 52-week high of $89.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.08). Encompass Health had a return on equity of 19.87% and a net margin of 8.10%. The business had revenue of $11.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 832.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EHC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Encompass Health from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Encompass Health from $94.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Encompass Health from $84.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Encompass Health from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Encompass Health from $102.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.33.

Encompass Health Profile

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provides rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

