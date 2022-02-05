NFJ Investment Group LLC Makes New Investment in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 52,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,956,000. NFJ Investment Group LLC owned 0.05% of Encompass Health at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 10,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 67,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,249,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. 90.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Encompass Health stock opened at $60.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.12. The company has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.02. Encompass Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $56.31 and a fifty-two week high of $89.68.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $11.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 19.87% and a net margin of 8.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 832.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on EHC shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Encompass Health from $102.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Encompass Health from $84.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded Encompass Health from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Encompass Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Encompass Health from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.33.

About Encompass Health

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provides rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

