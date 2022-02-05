NFJ Investment Group LLC Makes New Investment in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 115,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,797,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OVV. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the third quarter worth about $2,206,000. Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 820.9% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 116,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,832,000 after acquiring an additional 103,887 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 31.6% during the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 156,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,933,000 after acquiring an additional 37,676 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 7.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,204,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 8.2% during the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 13,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

Shares of OVV stock opened at $41.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $10.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.09 and a beta of 3.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.12. Ovintiv Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.44 and a 1-year high of $43.02.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. Ovintiv had a positive return on equity of 29.47% and a negative net margin of 8.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Ovintiv Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OVV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Ovintiv from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Ovintiv from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Scotiabank upgraded Ovintiv from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Ovintiv from $56.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Ovintiv from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.91.

About Ovintiv

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Featured Story: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV).

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.